Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish horseracing to return without spectators from June 8

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:20 IST
Irish horseracing to return without spectators from June 8
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Horse racing will be allowed to resume in Ireland without spectators on June 8, the government said on Friday, with face coverings mandatory for jockeys and temperature tests for all key personnel on entry. With racing in neighboring Britain set to resume on June 1 and meetings in France already underway this week, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he wished to move in line with those markets, conscious of the economic value of the industry.

"This is a big economic sector worth nearly 500 million euros ($540 million) to the economy each year and because people won't be able to travel to race meetings, the number of movements happening will be very limited," he told a news conference. "They won't be open to spectators for the foreseeable future," he said, announcing the first easing of restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Horse Racing Ireland, the sport's governing body, said only key personnel necessary to run each race meeting will be allowed on site where they will be subject to strict COVID-19 protocols. That will also include health surveying in advance and strict enforcement of social distancing. Ten meetings were safely held behind closed doors in March before the shut down of the economy, Horse Racing Ireland added.

"While race fixtures will return in Ireland on June 8, they will be very different from what people will have experienced before," Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive Brian Kavanagh said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9247 euros)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

Fans preparing to follow the action in the first top-flight professional soccer league to resume after the COVID-19 lockdown should be prepared to keep their distance or risk seeing future matches cancelled, the mayor of Dortmund said. The ...

Miners boost London stocks after solid China data

London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed. Th...

Bundesliga's return a good news for world of football: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrids Dani Carvajal feels that the resumption of Bundesliga is good news for the world of football and hopes that the league set an example for other countries. Its good news for sport and the world of football. Were all excited to s...

Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is soaring the temperature even in quarantine at home.The 32-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram video of a recent night during quarantine on Thursday local time, where the singer is seen prepping dinner, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020