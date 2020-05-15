Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:46 IST
Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain imposed a quarantine on incoming overseas passengers on Friday and added new travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the country's daily death toll falls. From Friday, anyone arriving from abroad must spend two weeks self-quarantined at home or in a hotel. Additionally, authorities extended existing restrictions to entry into Spain until June 15 and limited access to five airports and eight sea ports.

"We decided to impose a quarantine to protect the public health," Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters. The few dozen passengers arriving from abroad at Spanish airports on Friday were tested for the virus, filled in a form with an address and phone number to allow medical tracking, and received a sheet of paper with instructions they must follow

"We cannot leave our homes for 14 days, only to go to the doctor or supermarket, we keep the security distance, always wear the mask when we go out, and that's about it," said Rosalie Gallego, who flew into Madrid from Havana. The measures were imposed as new fatalities fell to 138 on Friday from more than 200 the day before. The daily toll has been falling steadily since reaching a peak of 950 in early April.

Authorities say a strict lockdown and the travel restrictions have helped curb the contagion. The number of cases rose on Friday to 230,183, although the antibody testing of a sample of 60,000 people across Spain suggested that as many as 2.3 million have had the disease.

In recent days, authorities have started easing the rules at different rates on a regional basis. In some areas, bars and restaurants have been allowed to open their terraces. On Friday, the government lifted more restrictions in the smaller Balearic and Canary Islands, where weddings are allowed again as well as meetings of up to 15 people.

Some of the toughest restrictions in Madrid and Barcelona were eased and stores can now receive customers without appointments and museums can reopen with strictly limited capacity. Stores of over 400 square meters are allowed to reopen all over the country, but also with limited capacity.

The lockdown phase-out has raised concerns that a second-wave outbreak could hit the country, and officials said those fears justified the quarantine on overseas travellers and the other restrictions on international travel. However the move was not welcome in France, which said it would impose a quarantine on travellers from Spain.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grandes Marlaska dismissed any tension with France. "There is no unease, these are measures taken within the European Union framework," he told radio station Cadena Ser.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

'Star Trek, not Star Wars:' NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords.The acco...

Bolsonaro's health minister quits, deepening Brazil coronavirus crisis

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday after just weeks on the job, adding to turmoil in President Jair Bolsonaros handling of an accelerating coronavirus outbreak in one of the worlds worst hotspots. Teich, whom Bolsonar...

COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark in Bihar, Patna reports 100th case

Bihar breached the four-digit-mark in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday when 19 people tested positive for the disease and took the tally in the state to 1,018, an official said here. According to Principal Secretary, He...

Mexico now says auto sector can reopen before June 1

Mexicos automotive industry can exit the coronavirus lockdown before June 1 if companies have approved safety measures in place, the government said on Friday, seeking to set the record straight after sending out confusing signals on the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020