Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, tally reaches 91
Two more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 91, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:15 IST
Two more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Assam on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 91, informed Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister further informed that these two new people have been found positive in Guwahati.
"Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati, taking the total number of cases to 91 in Assam. Number of active cases of coronavirus stands at 46," he said while addressing the media in Dispur. So far, out of the total, 41 people have recovered in Assam from the lethal virus and 2 have lost their lives. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Guwahati
- Dispur
ALSO READ
Workers will help society win against COVID-19: Assam CM on May Day
Lockdown: Security personnel injured in stone pelting in Assam
Radio lesson for class 9, 10 students in Assam s Barak Valley
Assam to open its borders with other NE states from Sunday
Lockdown: Assam allows reopening of liquor outlets across state