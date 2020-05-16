U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kitReuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:17 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.
Everlywell launched the COVID-19 at-home collection kit last month.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Food and Drug Administration
- EUA
- COVID