Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:17 IST
U.S. FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit
The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved a standalone at-home sample collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

The regulator has given an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Everlywell Inc, a health and wellness company, for its COVID-19 test home collection kit.

Everlywell launched the COVID-19 at-home collection kit last month.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

69 corona patients recover in Chennai with traditional Indian treatment

As many as 69 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Chennais Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in four days after they recovered with the help of Western and Siddha medicines. As the citys government hospitals are running o...

Every single request of states to facilitate transportation of migrants considered: Minister Singh

The Centre is seriously considering every single request of state governments to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. During a video conference with chief secretaries and senior offic...

Over 400 more coronavirus patients discharged, total 1,257 cured in Punjab

Over 400 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease in Punjab on Saturday, officials said. With the discharge of 444 patients, the total number of cured patients reached 1,257, as per the...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9

The daily toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 153 on Saturday, its lowest since March 9, against 242 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 875 from 789 on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020