Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional deathReuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:36 IST
Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state's total to 27,356 cases.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents. Singapore also reported one more death, bringing the virus-related death toll in the island nation to 22 .
