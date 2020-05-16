No fresh virus case for third day in Chandigarh

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in Chandigarh for the third day in a row while 11 people were discharged from hospital after getting cured of the infection on Saturday, a health bulletin said. Till now, the union territory, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has reported 191 cases. Three people had succumbed to the infection.

Fifty-one people have recovered in the city so far. Of the fresh recovered cases, 10 belong the Bapu Dham colony, the worst-hit area in the city.

A total of 2,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,513 were declared negative while reports of 13 are awaited, the bulletin said. Now, there are 137 active cases in the city..