U.S. CDC reports 1,435,098 coronavirus cases, 87,315 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 02:54 IST
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 15, compared with its count a day earlier. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total of 1,435,098 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,977 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,325 to 87,315.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 15, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2LBFJ2a)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

