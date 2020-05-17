Four deaths, 57 more COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad

57 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the district to 958 on Sunday, official sources said. Four COVID-19 patients, including two females, succumbed to the infection at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Out of the 958 cases, 256 have been cured after treatment while 30 others have lost their lives. Among the new cases, Hussain Colony and Bahadurpura have reported eight cases, Pundalik Nagar reported five cases and Satara Premises in six cases.

While, Ram Nagar, Sharif Colony, Babar Colony have reported three cases each, according to the district administration. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far reported 30,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 7,088 cured or discharged cases and 1,135 deaths.