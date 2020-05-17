Vietnam reports two new COVID-19 cases, total at 320

Vietnam reports two new COVID-19 cases, total at 320Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:50 IST
Vietnam on Sunday reported two new coronavirus cases, both imported, taking the country's tally to 320 with no deaths, the health ministry said.
Both of the cases are Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Russia and were isolated on arrival, the health ministry said in a statement. Over 80% of Vietnam's confirmed cases have recovered and 9,000 people have been under quarantine.