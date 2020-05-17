Left Menu
Goa reports 19 active cases of COVID-19

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:16 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"A 23-year-old male worker from Karwar who was brought in the state along with other workers tested positive. He entered Goa from Pollem checkpost on May 14 and was quarantined at Vasco. This brings the total active cases of COVID-19 in the state to 19," Rane tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients.

