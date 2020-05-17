Left Menu
Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:57 IST
Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 pm and halt public transport during the six-day Eid holiday from May 24 as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Shops, restaurants, and parks will also be closed for the holiday at the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, and restrictions on citizens' movements will be extended for a further two weeks afterward, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

