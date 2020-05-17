India's disaster management authority requests coronavirus lockdown be extended to May 31

India's disaster management authority requests coronavirus lockdown be extended to May 31Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:34 IST
India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday requested that a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus be extended to May 31.
The NDMA, that is responsible for setting policy on the lockdown, made its request in a letter to India's interior ministry, that is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the lockdown later on Sunday.
- READ MORE ON:
- National Disaster Management Authority
- India