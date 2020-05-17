Left Menu
Emirates Group planning to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:06 IST
Emirates Group plans to cut about 30,000 jobs to reduce costs amid the coronavirus outbreak, reducing employees by about 30% from more than 105,000 at the end of March, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is also considering speeding up the planned retirement of its A380 fleet, the report added https://bloom.bg/3dZrqRb.

