Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 223

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:27 IST
6 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 223

Six more people, including two Mumbai returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus infection cases in the state to 223, health officials said. Two persons recently returned from Mumbai to Ramgarh and were detected to be COVID-19 positive. The four other cases were reported from Deoghar, Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga districts.

Health officials said 88 of the total 223 cases were migrants. The state now has 107 active cases and they are from 14 of the 24 districts of Jharkhand.

So far, 113 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals while three persons had died of the infection since its outbreak in the state capital on March 31. Ranchi, which is in the Red Zone, has 19 active cases now out of the total 104 cases, a health bulletin said.

Garhwa with 25 has the highest number of active cases, followed by 22 in Hazaribag and 12 in Palamau, it said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro snaps photos with kids at Brazil protest defying health advice

Wearing a face mask, Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro posed for photographs with kids plucked out of a crowd of supporters on Sunday, disregarding public health advice aimed at containing one of the worlds worst coronavirus outbreaks.Bolson...

Cong demands PM, Sitharaman apologise to migrant workers for 'dramabaaz' remark

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for describing Rahul Gandhis interaction with a group of labourers on their way home a drama, and demanded that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to migrant...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday night declared a state of emergency to extend coronavirus measures without approval by Congress, touching off a torrent of criticism that the move had been unconstitutional.Salvadoran lawmakers ...

Lockdown extended till May 31, inter-state buses allowed in more relaxations outside COVID-19 containment zones; record jump in new cases

India on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones including inter-state movement of buses with mutual consent of states that are expected to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020