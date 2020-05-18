Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi sees negotiations on new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation -CBS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 00:40 IST
Pelosi sees negotiations on new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation -CBS
Representative image

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday there will be negotiations on the new $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and that Democrats have "no red lines."

Asked if there has been a Republican response or counteroffer to begin negotiations on the bill passed late on Friday, Pelosi said, "No bill that is proffered will become law without negotiations, so, yeah." The Democrats' measure, passed late on Friday, was likely to trigger new talks with congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump's administration, who have been talking about the need for new business liability protections in the age of coronavirus, or additional tax cuts.

Democrats oppose both of those ideas. Pelosi, however, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Democrats had "no red lines." Republican leaders have dismissed the bill, which Trump said he would veto, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it "dead on arrival."

Some Republicans have said a new relief package could wait until the effects of funding in previous bills are felt, but Pelosi urged a quick resolution to help jobless Americans. More than 36 million people - or more than one in five workers - in the United States have filed for unemployment since the crisis began. "Time is of the essence," Pelosi said. "In the past bills, they've put forth their proposal and then we worked in a bipartisan way. That's what we all anticipate."

Partisan stand-offs also preceded the eventual passage of previous coronavirus bills, which have so far cleared the way for almost $3 trillion in aid. The measure, called the Heroes Act, would extend to all corners of the U.S. economy and includes nearly $1 trillion for struggling state and local governments.

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, said his state's $54-billion budget deficit is a direct result of coronavirus. "It's not charity," he said on CNN. The federal government has a social responsibility to support states, cities, and counties facing unprecedented budget budge stress.

"These same folks that say it's dead on arrival, I hope they will consider this. The next time they want to salute and celebrate our heroes, our first responders, our police officers, and firefighters, consider the fact that they are the first ones that will be laid off by cities and counties," Newsom said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

'He wouldn't say a word' - Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, whose arrest on Saturday ended 26 years on the run, was a frail, elderly man who said little to neighbors and who would take a stroll most days outside of his apartment in a well-off suburb of Pari...

Auraiya road accident: Sub inspector, 7 constables suspended; death toll rises to 26

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries...

Bihar reports 8th death; Patna witnesses biggest single-day spike with 57 COVID-19 cases

Bihar reported its eighth death due to coronavirus on Sunday with the state capital alone witnessing 57 out of 106 fresh COVID cases, thus making it the number one district in terms of positive cases in the state. The tally of positive COVI...

Bazzi retires, assistant coach out at Spark

Jun-ki Bazzi Park has left the Hangzhou Spark and is retiring from Overwatch League competition. The team made the announcement Sunday on social media.We are sad to announce that JUNKI Bazzi PARK has decided to retire from Overwatch, the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020