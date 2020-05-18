Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine after meeting with infected lawmakers

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-05-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 03:56 IST
Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine after meeting with infected lawmakers

Two of Chile´s top Cabinet ministers said on Sunday they would quarantine after coming in close contact with Chilean lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus during negotiations in Congress. Ignacio Briones, Chile´s finance minister, and Felipe Ward, secretary-general of the presidency, both said on Twitter they had tested negative for the coronavirus but would remain in quarantine until a second test confirmed they had not been infected.

At least 23 lawmakers will also begin a quarantine period after meeting with the infected legislators in Congress, the local daily El Mercurio reported. "From home, we will continue working hard on the long list of issues that we must confront with urgency during this difficult time," Briones said late on Sunday on Twitter.

Briones has been central in crafting a sweeping stimulus package worth nearly 7 percent of the South American nation´s gross domestic product. Ward is a close confidant of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera. Chile, the world´s top copper producer, has reported 43,781 cases of the coronavirus and 450 deaths.

Health authorities on Friday put the capital, Santiago, a city of more than 6 million people, under full lockdown as new cases have flared with the approach of the Southern Hemisphere winter.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordans autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record 560,000 463,380 pounds in an online auction, Sothebys said httpswww.sothebys.comenbuyauction2020the-one-mjs-air-jordan-1smichael-jordans-game-w...

Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond

Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at 200,000 and Seattle Seahawks corn...

One crew member dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes in British Columbia

A jet from the Canadian air forces Snowbirds aerobatics team that was on a tour to lift spirits during the coronavirus outbreak crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, killing one crew member and seriously injuring the other, defe...

UPDATE 1-Trump's firing of State Department watchdog may be 'unlawful,' Pelosi says

U.S. President Donald Trumps firing of the State Departments top internal watchdog could be unlawful if it was intended to retaliate against one of his investigations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. Trump late Friday ousted Insp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020