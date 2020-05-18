Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McIlroy, Johnson triumph as charity match offers 'normalcy'

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 05:34 IST
Golf-McIlroy, Johnson triumph as charity match offers 'normalcy'

A tie-break win for world number one Rory McIlroy and teammate Dustin Johnson at the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match Sunday injected suspense to a course absent of fans and applause in the COVID-19 era.

Wearing microphones that captured their smack talk and frustrations, caddie-less competitors McIlroy and Johnson faced off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, carrying their own clubs and adhering to social distancing procedures after undergoing a battery of tests and screenings. Eager golf fans tuned in for one of the rare few live televised events, and were treated to a bit of mild trash talk early on, as McIlroy teased his 21-year-old opponent Wolff after sinking a putt for par four on the second hole.

"I think you forget I've won two FedEx Cups that totaled at $25 million," said McIlroy. "Doesn’t faze me, youngster." That bravado was eventually tempered, however, as Fowler's seven birdies put pressure on the world number one and Johnson, the heavily favoured pair who boast five majors titles between them.

The competition came down to a closest-to-the-hole tiebreak, in which McIlroy clinched the victory despite an admirable 120-yard wedge shot from Wolff, letting out a whoop and offering his teammate an "air-five." "These Seminole greens, the ball can do funny things when you think it’s in a good place," said McIlroy, who basked in the "normalcy" of being back in competition.

"It's been awesome and it’s nice to get back on the golf course." Raising more than $5.5 million through sponsors and donations for COVID-19 relief, the competition quickly trended on social media, as golf-starved fans reveled in seeing their favourite players compete in unique circumstances.

"Does DJ (Dustin Johnson) legitimately not know how to carry a golf bag anymore or something?" tweeted @14Thaddeus14, as images of the 2016 U.S. Open champ's clubs hanging haphazardly from his shoulder prompted good-natured ribbing on Twitter. Wolff's tie-dyed sneakers and handlebar mustache and Fowler's pantomime gestures to an imaginary crowd proved that the proceedings were anything but business as usual, with comedic actor Bill Murray showing off his quarantine snacks during a Skype dial-in to the telecast.

The competitors swapped out the PGA Tour-mandated slacks for shorts in the 87-degree Fahrenheit heat, as clouds dotted the otherwise clear blue skies along the Florida coast. As young Wolff's nerves settled and Fowler visibly reveled in the return to competition, the scene was enough to make anyone a bit jealous - including world number two Jon Rahm.

"I think we’re all itching to be out there," said Rahm, dialing in to the broadcast from his Arizona home. "I sure wish I was there." GOLF'S RETURN

With professional sports slowly lurching back to life in empty stadiums, arenas and venues across the world, the event marked yet another incremental move forward into a new normal. The PGA Tour is set to resume next month in a fanless setting for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with players and caddies facing a host of tests and screenings.

NASCAR also resumed Sunday at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway, and Major League Baseball is currently proposing ways in which it could salvage its 2020 season. U.S. President Donald Trump dialed in to the golf broadcast to applaud the event, saying that live sports are good for the collective "psyche."

"We want to get it back to where it was - we want big, big stadiums loaded with people," Trump said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Air Force jet crashes in British Columbia, one dead

One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained seri...

Consumer NZ lodges complaint against Air New Zealand over refunds

Consumer NZ today lodged a Fair Trading Act complaint with the Commerce Commission PDF 183KB about Air New Zealand. The complaint calls on the commission to investigate Air New Zealands refusal to provide refunds on all cancelled US flights...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

El Salvadors attorney general on Sunday challenged a decree by President Nayib Bukele, who declared a state of emergency the previous evening to extend coronavirus measures without approval by congress. Congress approved an emergency declar...

ASB achieves carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare

ASB has achieved a major step towards its climate goals, by achieving carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare.The certification validates ASBs plan to reduce its carbon emissions in line with international targets. Remaining emission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020