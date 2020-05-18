Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican, Italy start return to religious normal as public Masses resume

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:19 IST
Vatican, Italy start return to religious normal as public Masses resume

Pope Francis inaugurated the full reopening of St. Peter's Basilica on Monday and Catholic churches held public Masses for the first time in two months in the latest easing of Italy's coronavirus restrictions.

Francis said a private Mass in a side chapel where St. John Paul II is buried to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the late Polish pope's birth. The basilica, which on Friday underwent a sanitising to make it as cornavirus-free as possible, later opened to the public for Masses by priests on other side altars after the pope had left.

Signs in English and Italian told those entering that they had to keep at least 1.5 metres (five feet) apart, wear masks and sanitize their hands. Churches throughout Italy began holding Masses under strict new guidelines worked out between the country's bishops and government.

The faithful will have to wear masks. Priests can celebrate most of the Mass without masks but they will have to wear one, as well as gloves, when they distribute the communion wafer. The communion is to be given in the hand and not the mouth. On Sunday, the pope urged Italian to observe the new norms "in order to defend each other's health and the health of the people".

But, according to an Italian reporter inside the basilica on Monday morning, at least one priest at a side altar did not wear gloves or a mask while giving communion. Technically, St. Peter's has remained open during the Italian lockdown which began in early March, although only for private prayer. Only very few people have entered because of increased security to avoid gatherings in the square outside.

The Vatican has not yet announced when the pope will say a Mass from the main altar before the public. His services since early March have been held in an almost empty chapel in his residence and streamed live on the internet or on television. The Vatican has said that when St. Peter's is open for large Masses on Sundays and holy days, thermal scanners will be used to check the temperatures of those going inside. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to keep 11th anniversary of victory over LTTE low key amidst COVID-19

Sri Lanka will mark the 11th anniversary of its victory over the LTTE with a low key state ceremony on Tuesday, amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tamil separatist group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which led an armed ...

MP: Spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri dies in Katni

Noted spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri, popularly called Daddaji, died on Sunday night at Daddadham in Katni in Madhya Pradesh from lung and kidney ailments. He was 82, and is survived by three sons and two daughters.He was undergoing...

Taiwan: Won't press for World Health Assembly participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the islands foreign minister ...

Taiwan says it will not press for WHA participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday, but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the foreign minister said. J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020