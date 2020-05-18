Five doctors test positive in J-K

Five doctors were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday. Out of the five doctors, four of them were treating a COVID-19 patient, Dr Naveed Shah, Head of the Chest Disease Hospital said.

"Five doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 today. Four of them were treating a single COVID-19 positive patient," Shah said. According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 1,183 cases of COIVD-19 with 13 deaths so far. (ANI)