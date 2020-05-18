Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Teva gets China approval for Huntington's treatment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:50 IST
Israel's Teva gets China approval for Huntington's treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Teva Pharmaceutical said on Monday that China has given the go-ahead to its Austedo treatment for Huntington's disease. Israel-based Teva's Chief Executive Kare Schultz said Austedo would be priced somewhat lower in China, the world's second-largest drug market, than in the United States, which has already approved the drug.

However, it will not yet be eligible for coverage under China's national insurance scheme, which means it will only be affordable initially to a limited proportion of patients. Austedo was included in China's fast-tracked approval channel as a rare disease treatment of "significant clinical advantage", completing the process in four months. China is the second country after the United States to approve Austedo.

Teva said the drug been approved in China to alleviate uncontrollable movements known as chorea in patients with Huntington's disease, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that often appears in middle age, and for tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder that is usually the result of treatment with certain psychiatric medications. Teva's Tel Aviv listed shares were up 3.8% at 1217 GMT following its announcement and up 4.2% in pre-market trading in New York.

Austedo, which is expected to generate U.S. sales of $650 million this year, costs around $60,000 annually per patient in the United States before insurance coverage, Schultz said. Austedo needs to be significantly cheaper than $60,000 a year to be affordable to most patients in China, where major commercial insurance programs are yet to cover Huntington's disease, said Cao Xi, who runs "Hyacinth Care", a Shanghai-based non-profit organization dedicated to the disease.

"We would go in with a strategy of being in the specialized clinics first, so there would not be broad access in the beginning," Schultz told Reuters before the Chinese approval. Annual treatment costs for Chinese patients were around 12,000 yuan ($1,687) on average in 2018, a survey by Hyacinth Care which involved about 360 participants who suffer from Huntington's disease, or carry a mutant gene related to the illness, found.

"If (the drug is) too expensive, we hope there could be some national medical insurance-related policies to help patients afford the drug," said Cao, who has a relative with Huntington's disease. China has pledged to include more rare disease drugs in its central government-backed nationwide insurance scheme, which most patients, especially less affluent ones, rely on to pay drug bills.

"You start with a private launch... and then it's many years typically before you get into the national process," Schultz said. "You're talking about a launch which is basically not government-aid, to begin with," Teva said the Austedo approval was the second approval in China for one of its specialty medicine, adding that it will commercialize the medicine in China independently.

Austedo was approved in the United States to treat chorea associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia in 2017. Revenues from sales of the drug in North America surged 64% to $122 million in the first quarter. ($1 = 7.1133 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent daysAt the s...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...

83 more coronavirus cases in J-K; Death toll 15

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 55 police personnel and five doctors, taking the total number of infected to 1,266, officials said. The union territory has reported a total of 15 fatalities, including...

Slovakia to reopen shopping malls, schools as coronavirus cases slow

Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday, under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.The central European country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020