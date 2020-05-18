Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish drone operator bins fast food for medical drops

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST
Irish drone operator bins fast food for medical drops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland's Manna Aero should have been dropping off its first takeaway orders around a Dublin university campus by drone in March but then the coronavirus pandemic shut the country and its pilot program down. Within a week, the drone company was testing out an entirely different concept - delivering medication and critical supplies to isolated elderly people whom the Irish government had told to stay home to avoid infection.

Manna worked with Ireland's health service operator to try out the system in Moneygall, the small midlands town is best known for its ancestral links to former U.S. President Barack Obama, who visited in 2011. After weeks of flying to and from residents' homes, the local pharmacy and convenience store - located at the Barack Obama Plaza motorway service station - Manna says it has proved the technology works.

"We wanted to do something small but meaningful that would be representative of what the future might look like either in an extended lockdown or a repeated lockdown in the future," Manna Aero chief executive and founder Bobby Healy told Reuters. "Long term, we know that the future is going to have drone delivery. This helps with hearts and minds around how important, how safe, and how practical autonomous delivery is going to be while at the same time genuinely helping a small town under really difficult circumstances."

Manna, which counts Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, an early Facebook backer, among its investors, will continue the deliveries on a non-commercial basis and could cover around 600 towns of similar size around the country by the end of the year if the government wishes, Healy said. With one drone capable of making 100 4-kilogram deliveries a day, that could involve not only the 450 licensed drone pilots in Ireland but also some of the many pilots Ryanair and IAG-owned Aer Lingus have said they plan to let go as a result of the coronavirus disruption.

In Moneygall, locals are running a dedicated phone line rather than a mobile phone application so vulnerable residents like Fidelma Gleeson, 70, can order bread and milk, and have her prescription medicines brought to the door. "Well, it means an awful lot to me. I thought I'd never see the day that that would happen, that I wouldn't have to be getting into my car and going into town to collect it," she said.

While Manna, which partnered with food delivery giant Just Eat on the postponed university project, hopes ultimately to replace road-based delivery, the COVID-19 project is personal to Healy and Manna's staff of 23. "My mother is 76 years old. If she was in Moneygall, I have no doubt whatsoever that she would be constantly going up to the shop and putting her life at risk," said Healy, a former chief technology officer at online car hire brokerage CarTrawler.

"If we're asking elderly people to do something really difficult, we should do everything we can to make that easy for them."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Metro services on Aqua Line to remain suspended till May 31: NMRC

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said metro services on its Aqua Line will remain suspended till May 31, a day after the Centre extended the lockdown for the third time. The NMRC said it will continue its preparations to reope...

Cyclone 'Amphan' has potential to cause extensive damage in coastal districts of West Bengal: govt.

Cyclone Amphan has potential to cause extensive damage in coastal districts of West Bengal govt....

`800 Shramik special trains approved for UP, West Bengal has given nod to only 19 till date'

Uttar Pradesh government has given approval to nearly 800 Shramik special trains for migrants labourers while West Bengal government has given nod to only 19 trains so far, Railway Ministry sources said, noting that states blocking trains ...

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent daysAt the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020