Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King George's Medical University (KGMU) here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. "A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the coronavirus," an official spokesman of KGMU said here.

He said the contract-tracing of the nurse, a resident of Nishatganj, is underway. The nurse has been admitted to an isolation ward and getting treatment, he said.