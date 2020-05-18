Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 bln

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:16 IST
U.S. savages WHO as it promises pandemic review, but China pledges $2 bln

The World Health Organization said on Monday an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China, in the spotlight as the origin of the pandemic.

But the WHO's chief critic, the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump, decried an "apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak by at least one member state". Trump has already suspended U.S. funding for the WHO after accusing it of being too China-centric, and at the same time led international criticism of Beijing's perceived lack of transparency in the early stages of the crisis.

Health Secretary Alex Azar did not mention China by name, but made clear Washington considered the WHO jointly responsible. "We must be frank about one of the primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control," he said. "There was a failure by this organization to obtain the information that the world needed, and that failure cost many lives."

Speaking after Azar, Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said Beijing had been timely and open in announcing the outbreak and sharing the virus's full gene sequence, and urged countries to "oppose rumours, stigmatisation and discrimination". China pledged $2 billion over the next two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially in developing countries.

The amount almost matches the WHO's entire annual programme budget for last year, and more than compensates for Trump's freeze of U.S. payments worth about $400 million a year. 'LEARN FROM EXPERIENCE'

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. body had "sounded the alarm early, and we sounded it often". When it declared a global emergency on Jan. 30, there were fewer than 100 cases outside China, and no deaths, he said.

He was addressing a virtual meeting of the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, at which President Xi Jinping said China had acted with "openness and transparency and responsibility". Tedros, who has always promised a review, told the forum it would come "at the earliest appropriate moment" and make recommendations for the future. He received robust backing from the WHO's independent oversight panel.

"Every country and every organisation must examine its response and learn from its experience," he said, adding that the review must cover "all actors in good faith". In its first report on the handling of the pandemic, the seven-member oversight committee said the WHO had "demonstrated leadership and made important progress in its COVID-19 response".

The panel endorsed a review but said conducting it now could hamper the WHO's response to the pandemic. It also said "an imperfect and evolving understanding" was not unusual when a new disease emerged and, in an apparent rejoinder to Trump, said a "rising politicization of pandemic response" was hindering the effort to defeat the virus.

Azar said the United States supported "an independent review of every aspect of WHO’s response" and that China's conduct should be "on the table" too. A resolution drafted by the European Union calling for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance appeared to have won consensus backing among the WHO's 194 states. It was expected to be debated and adopted on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the WHO must become "more independent from external interference" and that its role in "leading and coordination" must be strengthened. 'OPPOSE RUMOURS AND STIGMATISATION'

China has previously opposed calls for a review of the origin and spread of the coronavirus, but Xi signalled that Beijing would accept an impartial evaluation of the global response, once the pandemic is brought under control. "This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO," he told the meeting via video.

The WHO and most experts say the virus is likely to have emerged in a market selling wildlife in the central city of Wuhan late last year. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this month there was "significant" evidence that it had come from a laboratory in Wuhan, a charge China rejects. Australian health minister Gregory Hunt said the planned review could look at strengthening the WHO's mandate and powers of inspection, and also how to protect against "the global threat posed by wildlife and wet markets".

The oversight panel said that, for the next phase of the pandemic, the WHO would need some $1.7 billion by the end of the year, leaving a funding shortfall of $1.3 billion. This did not take account of China's pledge. China will also make any COVID-19 vaccines that it develops freely available, Xi said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan very intense; has potential to wreak large-scale damage: IMD

Cyclone Amphan is a very intense storm which can wreak large-scale damage, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said on Monday. Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall on M...

France reports more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 28,239

French health authorities reported 131 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, or a slowing increase of 0.5, bringing the total to 28,239, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.In a statement, the ministry said ...

UP govt to provide water, food to migrant workers at state borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered state officials to make arrangements for drinking water and food at state borders for the migrant labourers. The Chief Minister requested other state governments to provide a li...

Nashik-based IT firm develops technology to screen COVID-19 infection in 5 min

Nashik-based IT firm ESDS on Monday said that it has developed a technology that can indicate coronavirus infection in less than 5 minutes. About three dozen government hospitals and private hospitals in cities like Mumbai and some states h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020