Left Menu
Development News Edition

Professional Bull Riding to bring fans back to the stands in July

Reuters | New York | Updated: 19-05-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 04:56 IST
Professional Bull Riding to bring fans back to the stands in July

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) will swing open its gates this summer, offering what it claims will be the first live pro sporting event in the U.S. with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 outbreak. As many communities across the United States remain on lockdown, PBR said it expects people in the stands at its July 10-12 bucking bull championship competition in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the state's governor offering her endorsement.

"South Dakota is working to get back to normal, and that includes the return of sports at the proper time," Governor Kristi Noem said. The five-week competition will feature 48 riders broken into 12 teams, with the first four weeks played to empty venues.

Mobile ticketing, staggered seating and widespread disinfectant will be in place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, which plans to operate at 35% capacity for the event. The competition stands in contrast to much of the sports world, with golf and NASCAR embracing fan-free competitions, as the deadly coronavirus outbreak ravages communities across the United States and the world.

PBR resumed competition last month in Okalhoma in a fan-free setting, with social distancing protocols in place. "We have added protocols to provide fans a secure place to enjoy a new exciting team format," PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 6 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 7 a day earlier

China reported six new coronavirus cases for May 18, compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The importe...

Mexico posts 2,414 new coronavirus cases, total deaths reach 5,332

Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.The country has tallied ...

Australia says it is not in trade war with China

Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley. No, theres no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that th...

Australia's Qantas to provide in-flight masks but will not leave seats vacant

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it would introduce new measures on board such as providing masks and cleaning wipes to ensure safe travel and give passengers peace of mind during the pandemic but it would not leave middle seats empty. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020