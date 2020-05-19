Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises -sources

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:07 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Delta will add flights to keep planes no more than 60% full as demand rises -sources

Delta Air Lines Inc will keep planes no more than 60% full through at least July, adding more flights to its schedule than demand would usually justify, people familiar with the matter said.

The move is part of a longer-term bet that CEO Ed Bastian highlighted to investors last month: that consumers' perceptions of safety will be instrumental in reviving more routine travel, and that they will be willing to pay a premium for comfort. Specific details could still change, the people said on condition of anonymity, citing the uncertain timing of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis that has decimated air travel demand.

Delta has publicly said that it will limit first class seating capacity at 50% and main cabin at 60% through June 30, and earlier announced that it was resuming some flights next month. "We announced a policy on seating capacity through June 30. Nothing has been decided beyond that but we are continuing to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary," Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said.

Social distancing on airplanes has become a topic of debate. The global industry's main group IATA has said that airlines will not be able to make a profit if they limit airplanes to two-thirds of their normal capacity, unless they drastically increased airfares. In the United States, the chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee last week urged airlines to maintain at least one seat between all passengers and cap seating at 67% of capacity on narrow-body airplanes.

While major U.S. airlines' middle seat policies differ, they all require passengers to wear facial coverings, and they have all slashed their flying schedules by as much as 90% in an effort to stem a cash bleed amid withering demand. Still, Bastian said on a quarterly investor call that fewer airplanes in the skies could be an "opportunity for us to focus more on a more premium experience."

Industrywide, U.S. airline load factors have recently been about 33%, with some airlines reporting load factors in the 40% range as passenger traffic inches off historic lows. But it is still down about 90% over 2019 levels. Adding more flights could bring in more revenues but also costs. Delta, which does not expect air travel to recover for two or three years, has said it aims to halve its daily cash burn to $50 million in June.

In an effort to reassure passengers, U.S. airlines have also intensified cabin cleaning protocols, in many cases using electrostatic cleaning and fogging procedures. They have also endorsed temperature screenings by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), though this has yet to be implemented.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dead at 30

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for appearing in Twilight, has died. He was 30. According to Fox News, the Clark County medical examiners office in Las Vegas confirmed on Monday that Boyce and Natalie Adepoju, his girlfriend, were...

Amphan Cyclone to move towards West Bengal as extremely severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday issued a warning regarding the Amphan Cyclone and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. It is very likely to move north-northeas...

Four Indian corporations among companies urging world leaders for net-zero recovery from COVID-19

Four Indian corporations are among over 150 global companies that have signed a statement urging governments around the world to align their COVID-19 economic aid and recovery efforts with the latest climate science that prioritises a faste...

Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently stop funding of the World Health Organization WHO and reconsider membership of the United States in the body.If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020