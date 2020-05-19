Australia's coronavirus death toll reaches 100 - local media/Reuters tally

Australia's death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 100 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, a fatality rate much lower than in North America and Europe despite the Pacific country's earlier exposure to the pandemic. The 100th recorded death was a 93-year-old woman who was a resident at an aged care home outside of Sydney, local media reported.

Australian officials have credited moves in early March to close the country's borders and restrict internal public movement with keeping the spread of the disease relatively contained. Widespread testing has detected just over 7,000 cases among the country's 25 million population. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)