Left Menu
Development News Edition

Research advances understanding of differences in effects of cannabis use

Recent research has underscored differences between men and women's craving or desire to consume cannabis when exposed to a specific situation. Addressing these differences will increase the efficacy of treatments through personalised approaches.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:51 IST
Research advances understanding of differences in effects of cannabis use
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Recent research has underscored differences between men and women's craving or desire to consume cannabis when exposed to a specific situation. Addressing these differences will increase the efficacy of treatments through personalised approaches. By examining differences in neural (physical) and subjective (behavioural) craving responses, and measuring the relative contributions of each as it relates to heavy cannabis use, it was found that neural activity primarily underlies response to cannabis cues with no differences between male and female users. This is followed by subjective craving, where there are sex-related differences - female users exhibit more intense subjective craving than male users. The findings imply that both neural and behavioural measures must be considered to understand underlying mechanisms of substance use and determine appropriate treatment interventions.

The study was published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence by researcher Shikha Prashad, PhD, and Francesca Filbey, PhD, professor and director of cognitive neuroscience research of addictive disorders at Center for BrainHealth. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure neural responses, study participants were exposed to their most commonly used cannabis equipment, preferred fruit or neutral objects (such as a pencil) to compare their cravings. Subjective craving was measured before and after the fMRI scan. Sex-related differences in the neural and behavioural response to cannabis cues and cannabis use were examined and measured in 112 heavy cannabis users (58 males and 54 females), using the principal component analysis to determine the relative contributions of neural and behavioural response and cannabis use measures (e.g., years of cannabis use, grams of cannabis use in the preceding two months, and THC metabolite level).

Researchers also found preliminary evidence that ovarian hormones may modulate this differential response and may be related to different levels of estrogen. Further investigation is needed in this area. "The greatest contribution of this study was to understand the differences in the effects of cannabis use in men and women on brain activity and subjective response. This research has moved the needle forward in accounting for these individual differences in the development and administration of interventions to help improve clinical outcomes for everyone, particularly women," said Dr Prashad.

Addressing sex-related differences in response to substance use is crucial given that, although women in general start using cannabis at a later age than men, they progress more quickly through the milestones of addiction and ultimately enter into treatment programs at a younger age, a phenomenon known as telescoping. Women also report greater withdrawal symptoms and higher negative impact of withdrawal. The study also helped address the historical underrepresentation of women in research studies. These considerations have important clinical relevance as studies report poorer outcomes for women in psychological and pharmacological treatments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Alonso open to Formula One return

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has said he is looking for a challenge at the top level and is not ruling out a return to Formula One, amid increasing speculation he could sign for Renault. Im in great physical shape and my motivati...

US charges Iran-based financial services firm for sanctions violations: US Justice Dept

Washington D.C. US, May 19 SputinikANI US authorities charged the founder and CEO of an Iranian-based financial services firm for allegedly enabling the illegal export of software products, the Justice Department said in a statement. Today ...

K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department...

Equity gauges in the green, metal and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues with metal and auto stocks gaining ground. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.78 per cent at 30,565 while the Nifty 50 edged high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020