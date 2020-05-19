Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's embassy says Australia claim of WHA vindication is "a joke"

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:14 IST
China's embassy says Australia claim of WHA vindication is "a joke"

China derided as "a joke" on Tuesday an Australian assertion that a resolution at the World Health Assembly (WHA) for an enquiry into the novel coronavirus was a vindication of its push for a global review, another sign of worsening relations. In an unusually blunt statement on the same day that China imposed hefty tariffs on Australian barley exports, China's embassy in Canberra was sharply critical of Australia on an issue that has soured relations between them.

"The draft resolution on COVID-19 to be adopted by the World Health Assembly is totally different from Australia's proposal of an independent international review," a Chinese embassy spokesman said in an emailed statement. "To claim the WHA's resolution a vindication of Australia's call is nothing but a joke."

The WHA is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization. China had attacked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison since he began lobbying international counterparts for an investigation last month.

The Chinese ambassador had earlier warned of a consumer boycott of Australian goods, which prompted Australian accusations of "economic coercion". Australian diplomats worked with the European Union to gather support from the majority of nations at the WHA to support the resolution which was put forward by the European Union, Australia said.

"We welcome the fact that the World Health Assembly has supported overwhelmingly the decision and the advocacy of the Australian government there be an independent investigation into COVID-19, its origin and its handling around the world," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told a radio station. Australia would make sure it was an independent investigation and hoped "that everybody will cooperate with that, including Chinese authorities", he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told the assembly that China would support a comprehensive review of the response to the coronavirus after the pandemic is brought under control. The WHA resolution outlines a review will occur at the "earliest appropriate" moment.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday the resolution wording of an "impartial, independent and comprehensive" evaluation, which included "an examination of the zoonotic origins of the coronavirus", had met Australia's requirements. Chinese embassies have recently taken a more assertive approach to international affairs, including criticism of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, a policy dubbed “Wolf Warrior" diplomacy in both Western and Chinese media.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lendingkart raises Rs 320 cr equity funding led by FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments

Lendingkart Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 320 crore in an equity funding round led by existing investors including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuo...

22,000 migrants return to C'garh so far by Shramik spl trains

As many as 22,000 migrant workers have returned to Chhattisgarh from different states by Shramik Special trains till Monday, an official said. The first train as part of the service arrived in the state on May 10.Since then, 22,000 migrant ...

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime to replace the European Unions external tariff, maintaining a 10 tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports. After decades...

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

A rocket hit near the US embassy in Baghdad on early Tuesday morning and caused a large explosion, according to the militarys statement cited by CGTN, Chinas state news agency. The rocket was fired from an eastern district of Baghdad and hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020