Left Menu
Development News Edition

State hospitals subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:13 IST
State hospitals subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

Even as hospitals in Mumbai grapple with the rising number of coronavirus cases, out- patient departments at civic and state-run facilities witness long queues of non-COVID-19 patients waiting to seek treatment. Mumbai has witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases since the first week of May.

This has not only increased the pressure on staff at state and civic-run hospitals, but it has also led to the neglect of non-COVID-19 patients, especially pregnant women. The state-run KEM Hospital and its neighbouring Nair Hospital, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, can become a case study for how hospitals resources are stretched to the limit because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

While Nair Hospital, which has been dedicated for COVID-19 treatment, is swamped and filled to its maximum capacity, the government has reserved 400 beds at KEM for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. This has had a cascading impact on non-COVID-19 patients, who visit the hospital's OPD, where they are subjected to a long wait.

"We cannot turn patients away. However, availability of beds is a real challenge. Several people wait till late in the night hoping to get a bed for their ailing relative," dean of KEM Hospital Dr Hemant Deshmukh said. The state administration was also under a lot of pressure to create more medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, an official said.

Apart from the existing hospitals, the government had not created any exclusive COVID-19 care centre in the city, he said. "Except one COVID-19 care centre at suburban Bandra (east), no such facility has been created in the city, the official said.

However, the most worrying part of the existing health crisis is the medical treatment provided to pregnant women. "While alternate arrangements have been made for non-COVID-19 ailments, the administration is struggling to address the issue of pregnant women, who are either turned away by private hospitals or are asked to seek admission at state-run facilities," a senior health official said.

Almost all civic and state-run hospitals in Mumbai have reported a rise in number of deliveries because private hospitals were sending them to these facilities, she said. "Pregnant women are more susceptible to infections and as the health crisis escalates, hospitals are under a lot of pressure to protect these women," she added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Can Imran Khan be made the saviour of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya?, asks MEP

With the decision of the Government of Pakistan to establish a new National Commission for Minorities and the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to include Ahmadi representatives in its makeup, it is predicted that not much is goin...

EasyJet hit by cyber attack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a highly sophisticated attack.There is no evidence th...

EU trade pact to support Vietnam's coronavirus recovery - World Bank

A free trade agreement with the European Union set to soon be ratified by Vietnam should boost the Asian nations economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday, while urging faster reforms. Vietnams legislat...

Man Utd urge fans to stay away if matches resume

Manchester United have warned fans to stay away from matches played behind closed doors at Old Trafford if the Premier League restarts amid the coronavirus crisis. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side are set to resume small group training on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020