Left Menu
Development News Edition

Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:56 IST
Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

The U.S. government's handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee. Senators are expected to grill Mnuchin and Powell about actions still needed to keep the world's largest economy afloat and about missteps in rolling out some $3 trillion in aid so far.

As more states reopen businesses, the government is closing in on the end of an eight-week program to funnel money to small businesses to avoid layoffs, prompting calls to extend the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program. President Donald Trump said on Monday that such an extension "should be easy." Other programs aimed at helping larger companies and municipal bond issuers through a sharp recession are just getting started, and Powell and Mnuchin may provide details on their application at the hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

Powell said in prepared remarks for the hearing released on Monday that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was "critical" to the U.S. central bank's ability to expand credit throughout the economy to offset the blow from the coronavirus. In remarks broadcast on Sunday night, Powell said unemployment may hit 25% before it begins to fall, with a contraction in the gross domestic product of 20% or more. He added that positive "medical metrics" that can build consumer confidence would be critical.

Senators are also likely to try to elicit the two officials' views on another $3 trillion aid bill crafted by House of Representatives Democrats that narrowly passed that chamber on Friday. The measure is opposed by Senate Republicans as negotiations continue between the two parties and the Trump administration. Before the hearing, Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol, according to the White House.

Mnuchin also will face questions by the Senate banking panel over processing glitches that held up small-business loan applications as the Paycheck Protection Program was rushed into service in early April, as well as on abrupt policy changes that required many larger, publicly-traded restaurant chains with access to capital markets to return their funds under the threat of audits. A separate congressional oversight board issued its first report on the response, consisting largely of questions that could be asked in Tuesday's hearing.

Among them are how the agencies will measure success and isolate the effects of the measures from other state and federal efforts.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announ...

Soccer-Young Boys players agree to temporary wage cut

The players, coaching staff and management at Swiss champions Young Boys Bern have agreed to temporary wage cuts to help the club balance the books and pay its 140 support staff during the COVID-19 stoppage. It is natural for the team to sh...

OSRAM UV-C Lamps Show the Way Towards Total Protection Against COVID-19

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe global upheaval created by the Coronavirus outbreak and the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by it, have altogether highlighted the need for implementing social distancing and best hygiene practices, beside...

Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020