Britain to set out quarantine plan as soon as possible - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:00 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Britain will set out its quarantine plans for arrivals from abroad as soon as it can, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday after reports sports professionals could be excluded and a minister raised the prospect of "air bridges". The government plans a 14-day quarantine for most arrivals to try to prevent a second peak of the pandemic. Earlier Heathrow Airport said Britain should set up "travel bubbles" with low-risk countries to allow the movement of people.

"We've set out what the principles are and we've said that we will publish it in due course," the spokesman told reporters. "Ultimately we will be guided by science and the health of the public will always come first."

