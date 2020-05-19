U'khand: COVID-19 patient on the run traced in Uttarkashi

U'khand: COVID-19 patient on the run traced in UttarkashiPTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:03 IST
A COVID-19 patient, who managed to escape AIIMS, Rishikesh after testing positive for the disease, was held in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after hours of search and admitted to a hospital here, officials said on Wednesday
The 35-year-old, a resident of the district, had returned to Rishikesh from Mumbai in a bus on Monday and was tested for coronavirus at AIIMS. After his test report came positive on Monday night, he fled the hospital and reached his home, Uttarkashi Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said. Authorities launched a frantic search and he was traced in Badkot area of the district. The man, along with six others who had come in his contact, were admitted to a hospital here
It is being investigated as to how he managed to escape from AIIMS, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.
