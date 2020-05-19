COVID-19: C'garh records five new cases; tally touches 100

Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:50 IST
The count of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh touched 100 on Tuesday, after five persons, including four migrant labourers, tested positive for the deadly infection, a health official said. At least four migrant labourers, who had returned from Mumbai, tested positive at Rajnandgaon district, while a student, who had travelled to Korba from Delhi, had also contracted the infection, the official said.

Their swab samples were tested at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur, he said, adding that the infected persons were being admitted to hospitals. The state's COVID-19 tally has now reached 100, of which 41 patients were undergoing treatment, while 59 have recovered from the infection, he said.

The state has not recorded a single death due to coronavirus so far, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 100; New cases 5; Deaths 0; Discharged 59; Active cases 41; People tested so far 36,606.

