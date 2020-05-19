Left Menu
Development News Edition

China protests at support of U.S. and others for Taiwan at WHO

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:15 IST
China protests at support of U.S. and others for Taiwan at WHO

The Chinese envoy to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday denounced the support shown by the United States and others to Taiwan during its annual ministerial assembly and said that was undermining the global response to the pandemic.

Taiwan lobbied hard to be included as an observer at the two-day virtual meeting and received strong support from the United States, Japan, and others, but says it was not invited due to opposition from China. "There are still a few countries determined to plead for Taiwan authorities, seriously violating relevant U.N. and WHO resolutions and undermining global anti-epidemic efforts," Chen Xu, the Chinese ambassador, told the virtual assembly.

"China solemnly protests and firmly opposes this behavior." Taiwan is locked out of U.N. organizations such as the WHO due to the objections of China, which considers it a breakaway province with no right to the trappings of a sovereign state.

The WHO says it is bound by U.N. protocol, and that Taiwan can only be included in WHO meetings if the members make a decision to do so. Several delegates protested at Taiwan's exclusion in their speeches, including senior U.S. diplomat Howard Solomon in closing remarks as well as Haiti and Paraguay.

Shortly after the U.S. speech, Chen dismissed the remarks as "political hype", saying: "This conduct is not acceptable." Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, is due to say on Wednesday that the island will continue to strive to participate actively in global bodies despite the setback at the WHO.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha gets two years extension

Ayurveda expert Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha has got two years extension as the secretary, Ministry of Ayush, according to an official order issued on TuesdayThe move assumes significance as the Ayush Ministry has been recommending traditional med...

UP Cong chief dragged while on dharna over buses for migrants; FIR against him, Priyanka Gandhi's Secretary in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras personal secretary Sandeep Singh and partys Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. Earlier i...

Consider tests on frontline warriors in 2 COVID-19 zones: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Nagpur district collector and city commissioner of police to consider conducting COVID-19 tests on all medical and police personnel discharging duty in two containment zones here - Satranjipura and...

Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases; 43 more deaths take toll to 800: BMC.

Mumbais COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases 43 more deaths take toll to 800 BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020