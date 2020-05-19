Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:02 IST
Soccer-Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals.

The novel coronavirus tests were taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training. "Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing."

On Monday, the Premier League voted to allow clubs to begin small group, non-contact training with some clubs returning on Tuesday. The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training as it looks for a June restart to the season which was halted on March 13.

On Saturday, Germany's top-flight became the first major European league to return to action. The Bundesliga returned 10 positives out of 1,700 tests, on May 4, ahead of its return to training.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

FWICE seeks Maharashtra CM's nod to resume post-production work

Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of post-production work. Through a letter that the organisation sent to the Chief Ministers Office, they...

Building a cinematic bond with refugees, in a time of crisis

A Brazilian filmmaker is hoping that the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will generate more empathy and solidarity towards others, including refugees, an optimistic position also held by the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR in the...

President Ramaphosa to participate in AU virtual meeting on Libya

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in todays virtual meeting of the African Union AU Contact Group of the High-Level Committee on Libya.The meeting is at the invitation of the President of the Republic of the Congo and Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020