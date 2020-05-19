UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,296

With 323 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh since Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 4,296, said the state health department on Tuesday. The bulletin also reports 135 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 2,918 patients have been discharged so far including 135 patients who were discharged on Tuesday. Currently, there are 1,885 active coronavirus cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)