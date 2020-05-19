Soccer-Connah's Quay Nomads crowned Welsh champions after season cancelled

Wales' top soccer league has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Connah's Quay Nomads have been crowned champions for the first time, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday. The Cymru Premier League season was brought to a halt with Connah's Quay holding a four-point lead over eight-times defending champions The New Saints with both teams having played 26 matches.

An unweighted points-per-game system was used to determine the final standings, the FAW said, adding that promotion and relegation places will be determined in "due course". "The FAW Board took into consideration the health and safety of all those involved with these leagues," Welsh soccer's governing body said in a statement https://www.faw.cymru/en/news/faw-board-decide-curtail-national-leagues-season.

"Furthermore, the board also considered specific economic and financial impacts of attempting to finish the season during the pandemic and felt it was imperative not to risk the long-term financial stability of the leagues and their clubs." Wales' second to fourth tiers have also abandoned their seasons.