5 migrants among 6 test COVID-19 positive in C'garh; tally 101

5 migrants among 6 test COVID-19 positive in C'garh; tally 101PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:06 IST
With six more persons, including five migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the overall tally has gone up to 101, health officials said. While four cases were reported from Rajnandgaon district, one each came in from Korba and Mungeli districts, they said.
Four migrant labourers, who recently returned to the Mohla area of Rajnandgaon from Mumbai and were kept in a quarantine centre there, tested positive for the viral infection, an official said. Similarly, sample of a migrant worker, who recently returned to his village in Mungeli from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), came out positive late this evening, he said.
Besides, a student who tested positive in Korba had returned from Delhi and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said. The new patients are being admitted to hospitals, he added.
With these cases, the COVID-19 count in the state crossed the 100-mark and reached 101. However, the number of active cases stood at 42 as 59 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.
No death has been reported so far due to the virus in the state, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 101, new cases 6; deaths 0; discharged 59; active cases 42, people tested so far 39,010.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Rajnandgaon district
- Korba
- Mungeli
- Agra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Mumbai
- Mohla
- Delhi
ALSO READ
33 pc recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Adityanath
93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859
Bois Locker Room case: Instagram says objectionable content removed
Delhi police identifies 10 members of controversial Instagram group involving school students
Amitabh Bachchan quotes 'Subah hoti hai' sung by Lata in latest Instagram post