5 migrants among 6 test COVID-19 positive in C'garh; tally 101

With six more persons, including five migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the overall tally has gone up to 101, health officials said. While four cases were reported from Rajnandgaon district, one each came in from Korba and Mungeli districts, they said.

Four migrant labourers, who recently returned to the Mohla area of Rajnandgaon from Mumbai and were kept in a quarantine centre there, tested positive for the viral infection, an official said. Similarly, sample of a migrant worker, who recently returned to his village in Mungeli from Agra (Uttar Pradesh), came out positive late this evening, he said.

Besides, a student who tested positive in Korba had returned from Delhi and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said. The new patients are being admitted to hospitals, he added.

With these cases, the COVID-19 count in the state crossed the 100-mark and reached 101. However, the number of active cases stood at 42 as 59 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

No death has been reported so far due to the virus in the state, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 101, new cases 6; deaths 0; discharged 59; active cases 42, people tested so far 39,010.