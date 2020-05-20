China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases for May 19 vs 6 day earlier

China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases for May 19 vs 6 day earlierReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 06:08 IST
China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.
Four of the new cases were local tranmissions and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with 3 imported cases reported the previousday.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
