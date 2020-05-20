Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 08:59 IST
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 16 new coronavirus infections, including 15 asymptomatic cases, in the first COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan, where all the 11.2 million population is being tested for the virus, health authorities said on Wednesday. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said five confirmed case and 16 asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday.

Four locally transmitted cases were reported in Jilin Province. Jilin city is under lockdown after clusters of infections were reported last week. By Tuesday, Jilin province had reported a total of 133 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 106 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 25 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with three in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,181 people in close contact with the locally transmitted cases under medical observation, the local health commission said. Also 16 new asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday, including 15 in Wuhan. NHC said 368 asymptomatic cases were under observation. Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the disease. As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,965, including 87 patients who were still being treated, NHC said. Globally, the coronavirus cases touched 4,897,492 with 323,285 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

6 farmers killed in road accident in UP's Etawah

Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night. The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injur...

Freitas, QB on first 49ers team, dies at 99

Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the initial San Francisco 49ers team in 1946, died Monday at age 99. His son, James, told the San Jose Calif. Mercury News that Freitas died of cancer at home in San Diego.According to multiple ...

Fraud-riddled markets disrupt supply chain of face masks in US

The desperate need of protective equipment to keep away from coronavirus, especially medical masks, has disrupted the supply chain, from factories to hospitals and riddled international markets with fraud and chaos, with opportunists benefi...

No active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh Commissioner Health Medical Education has declared that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory as of May 18. The last two positive cases reported for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged on May 19.They had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020