Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:17 IST
Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.
There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.