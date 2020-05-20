Left Menu
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.

