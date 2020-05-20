40-yr-old COVID-positive woman dies in J-K; toll rises to 18

A 40-year-old woman from Anantnag district who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at a hospital here, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 18, officials said on Wednesday

The woman passed away around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the SKIMS hospital here, the officials said

They said the woman was admitted to SKIMS on April 6 as a case of necrotising pancreatitis and her test came out as positive on May 12, adding that the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the Union territory was 18.