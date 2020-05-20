Employee working in medical education wing of DGHS tests COVID-19 positive

A data entry operator working in the medical education division at the Directorate General of Health Services in the Union Health Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Contact tracing has been initiated so that all those who have come in contact with him can be advised quarantine

The entire third floor, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's office is located, will be sanitized as per the protocol, a source said. The employee was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He attended the office on Wednesday. While he was in office, he received a call from the RML Hospital that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the source added.