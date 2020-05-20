Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST
COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases has mounted to 11,088. It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Tuesday, the the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.  With 534 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 11,088. Meanwhile, amid rising coronavirus cases and gradual fall in number of containment zones in the national capital, the Delhi health department has directed all district magistrates to create such zones in their areas of jurisdiction as per the existing guidelines.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 92 were aged 60 years and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities here. Forty-seven of them were aged between 50-59 years and 37 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had earlier issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. An order has also been issued regarding mandatory reporting of all deaths of COVID-19 positive person at any healthcare facility in Delhi in accordance with SOPs issued earlier.

An order has also been issued on designating All India Institute of Ayurveda at Sarita Vihar, as an additional COVID Care Centre, authorities said. As many as 5,192 patients have recovered, discharged or migrated so far while there are 5,720 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,50,282 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 2358, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 11,088 cases recorded so far, at least 1,722 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 157 of them are in ICU and 23 on ventilators.  The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 69..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-US Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters.The tennis season came to a halt in Marc...

Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan roared into West Bengal, making landfall at 230 pm on Wednesday between Digha in the state and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, unleashing heavy rain and high-velocity winds that left a trail of destructio...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Man arrested for slaughtering calf in J&K's Ramban

One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said. The accused was booked under Section 295A d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020