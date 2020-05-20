Left Menu
Development News Edition

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:31 IST
A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

For Reuters photographer Hannah McKay, a recent trip to take pictures at a hospital in northern England required the kind of planning more typical of a foreign assignment.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought huge changes to the way journalists work the world over, with safety a priority, access organised long in advance, travel kept to a minimum and hotels and public transport largely out of bounds. So when London-based McKay had the opportunity to travel north to cover medical workers in the cities of Blackburn and Burnley, careful planning was essential.

She divided the six-hour journey into two parts, sleeping in a tent in her parents' garden in Coventry before setting off the next morning. McKay and her parents found the experience strange. "I couldn't go in the front door, I couldn't go in the house and we couldn't hug," she recalled.

Her mother cooked a curry for dinner and her parents sat on a bench in the garden while they ate, respecting social distancing rules. After photographing medics on the frontline at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, she was offered the use of one of dozens of motorhomes in the hospital car park where doctors and nurses have been staying to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

That allowed McKay, 32, to carry on working the next day, this time in a maternity ward at Burnley General Hospital. It was there that she took a photograph of a nurse passing a newborn baby to its mother that featured prominently in British newspapers and on online news sites.

"To get a picture I was pleased with was great," McKay said. "I never expected it would get the kind of reaction it did." 'MY OLYMPICS'

Before the pandemic struck, McKay had a packed summer of work ahead of her, including coverage of the Euros soccer tournament, the Wimbledon tennis championship and the Tokyo Olympics. With all of those events off, she has been working full time in London.

"This job felt like it was my Olympics; it was the first time I had left London for ages," she said of her trip last week. "I was so happy to be doing something normal but different." In Blackburn, McKay spent the day visiting as many hospital departments as possible, taking about 3,000 photographs in all.

Much of the time was spent changing in and out of protective clothing, under the close surveillance of hospital staff. "I must have put on 20 masks throughout the day," she said.

The following day, in the nearby city of Burnley, she met a mother whose baby Theo, who was born prematurely, was in an incubator. Her picture captured the moment when the tiny infant, in the hands of a nurse, stretched out its limbs while the mother prepared to take him.

The mother found McKay on Instagram and said the photograph meant that friends and family, who were unable to visit her in hospital because of the coronavirus, could now see how small Theo was. "I'm going to send a copy to her for Theo's memory box," McKay said. (Reporting and writing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as investors hold out for recovery; Nasdaq at 3-month high

Wall Streets main indexes surged and the Nasdaq hit a three-month high on Wednesday, as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors. The tech-heavy index, now about 5...

Quest for 'super-duper missile' pits US against key rivals

They fly at speeds of a mile a second or faster and maneuver in ways that make them extra difficult to detect and destroy in flight. President Donald Trump calls them a super-duper missile, though theyre better known as hypersonic weapons. ...

India to allow some domestic flights from May 25 - minister

India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Do...

U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury Dept

The United States has sanctioned Irans interior minister in its latest action against Tehran, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasurys website on Wednesday.The fresh round of U.S. sanctions targeted nine individuals, including Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020