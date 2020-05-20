India has conducted over 25 lakh COVID-19 tests: ICMR

India has conducted over 25 lakh COVID-19 tests till 12.30 pm on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Till 12.30 pm today, 25,36,156 COVID tests have been conducted in the country. Yesterday, 1,07,609 tests were conducted. The daily figure of testing since the past two days is going above one lakh," said R Gangakhedkar, head scientist, ICMR, during a press briefing today.

India has a total of 555 labs for COVID testing, which are currently active, of which, 391 labs come under ICMR-network and 164 are in the private sector. Out of 1,07,609 tests, 89,466 tests were conducted at the ICMR labs while 18,143 tests were conducted at private labs, he said.

Health Ministry's Joint Secretay Lav Aggarwal said India is focusing on a stringent implementation of containment measures, preventive actions in terms of hand, hygiene, respiratory hygiene and environmental sanitation and following physical distancing, which is key to containing COVID-19 spread. India's count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday soared to 1,06,750 including 42,298 recoveries and 3,303 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 61,149 active cases. (ANI)