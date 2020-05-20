Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:33 IST
UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The university, which shut its campuses to students in March after the British government introduced a strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, said lectures would be delivered virtually until summer 2021. "All mass lectures - so really big lectures involving a lot of students - will not happen face to face but will be put online," said Graham Virgo, Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education.

As many students as possible would return to campuses and the 'supervision' system of group teaching within the small colleges that make up the university would continue with social distancing regulations in place. "It's not going to feel like an online course, because there will be all this other education around it," Virgo said.

The university said the decision could be reviewed depending on official guidance on dealing with the virus. A spokeswoman for Universities UK said the Cambridge announcement appeared to be the first in the United Kingdom to apply to the whole year.

California State University, decided last week to make fall term classes virtual, one of the first in the United States to do so, amid fears of a second wave of infections. Britain's universities minister said earlier this month that institutions could still charge the full tuition fee of 9,250 pounds ($11,320) as long as they maintained high standards of online teaching.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the university watchdog the Office for Students, told lawmakers on Monday that students needed to know what education they would be offered before they accepted places. "What we don't want to see are promises that it's all going to be back to usual - an on-campus experience - when it turns out that's not the case," she said. ($1 = 0.8174 pounds)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 reveals strength of states to deal with crisis: World Bank official

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the strength of the states and their ways to deal with the crisis in a federal structure, World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Kamal Ahmad said on Wednesday. In an interactive session organised ...

MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday alleged that amid the lockdown, the BJP- led state government has served notices to 24 former ministers who were part of the previous Kamal Nath dispensation, asking them to vacate the offi...

Railways to resume intrastate services from Friday; 2 trains approved in Karnataka

The Railways is set to resume intrastate services as it gave its nod to run two trains in Karnataka from May 22, the South Western Railways said on Wednesday. The two special trains are the Bengaluru - Hubli - Belagavi and Mysore -- Bengalu...

Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber moved closer to being removed from office after a parliamentary committee started an impeachment process against him over his investigation into corruption surrounding world soccer body FIFA.The courts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020