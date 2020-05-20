Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:05 IST
Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout
Representative Image Image Credit:

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.

Four complaints against individual owners of small borewell digging companies are being investigated for late payment to workers and labour exploitation, according to T.G. Vinay, the administrative head of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu state. The workers were abandoned near petrol pumps on the outskirts of Madurai town when the lockdown began in March and only rescued after sending a video to their families about 2,000 kms (1,240 miles) away with landmarks to show their location.

"They sent video messages to their homes in Jharkhand (state)," said Sahaya Philomin Raj, advocate of human rights charity Institute of Development Education, Action and Studies. "We were contacted and managed to trace them with the help of the video clues and got someone to translate their story. We realised that they had been sold to the borewell rig owners."

Millions of migrant workers have faced the brunt of India's stringent lockdown, with most losing jobs, wages and struggling to get back to their homes, some dying on the way. Some workers trapped in forced labour have remained trapped in brick kilns, farms and rice mills where they have continue to work, according to anti-slavery campaigners.

India outlawed bonded labour four decades ago, but some employers still trap people from marginalised communities into working without pay in fields, brick kilns, rice mills, brothels or as domestic workers to pay off family debts. In their complaint to the police, the workers said when the lockdown began the employers abandoned them with no money. "An agent brought me to work here. It is the first time I left my village in the hope of earning better," Sandeep Sadhu Atla told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview from Madurai where he is waiting to be sent home.

"But we worked endlessly and were only given some money off-and-on to buy essentials like soap or oil." After the rescue and police complaints, owners of the companies agreed to pay overdue salaries to the workers.

Atla received 62,000 Indian rupees ($820) and is expecting more compensation under a government scheme set up in 2016 to provide 100,000 rupees or more to people rescued from slavery to stop them falling back into debt bondage. India has eight million modern slaves, according to Australia-based Walk Free's Global Slavery Index, and bonded labour is the most prevalent form of slavery in the country.

The India government says 300,000 people have been pulled out of slavery since 1976 and is aiming to free millions more. But to date only 500 slavery survivors have received an initial payment of 20,000 rupees they are eligible for on their release and no one the full amount, government data shows.

The lack of compensation leaves slavery survivors vulnerable when they return to their villages because they struggle to find work, forcing them to take out new loans, campaigners said. Kandasamy Krishnan, head of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council - an organisation that works on labour rights issues - said it was "very, very rare that back wages" were given.

($1 = 75.6037 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.The Apple...

Soccer-Italian federation sets Aug. 20 finish date for season

Italys football federation FIGC has set Aug. 20 as the deadline for finishing the current season, which is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it wants to start next season on Sept. 1. The FIGC still intends to finish the t...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says State Dept watchdog should have been fired 'some time ago'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday declined to say why he recommended firing the State Departments inspector general, but added he should have done it earlier and rejected claims his decision was motivated by political retalia...

Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered. During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, he said in a statement issued through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020