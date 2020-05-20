Left Menu
France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:11 IST
French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4%, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.

On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down due to adjustments reported by regional health centers in nursing homes.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 418 to 143,845, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Tuesday, the number of cases rose by 524.

