Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

Reuters | California | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:36 IST
UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The only two hospitals in Southern California's rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, officials said. The surge in patients consisted of U.S. citizens who live in Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state of Baja California, and were turned away from hospitals overrun with coronavirus cases there, said Dr. Adolphe Edward, chief executive officer of the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Edward said his 161-bed hospital in El Centro, the main city in Imperial County about 100 miles (160 km) east of San Diego, ended up with 65 COVID-19-positive patients from Monday night's influx, while the 106-bed Pioneers Memorial Hospital in nearby Brawley admitted 28. "Our numbers just skyrocketed last night," Edward said on his hospital's Facebook page.

The emergency rooms of both hospitals have imposed a "divert" order requiring any additional COVID-19 cases be redirected to other medical facilities in the region, he said. The two ERs will remain open to non-coronavirus cases, and most COVID-19 patients already admitted would remain, he said.

A spokeswoman for Pioneers Memorial, Karina Lopez, confirmed Edward's account, adding no one at the Brawley hospital had been turned away. The two hospitals serve all of Imperial County, consisting of about 175,000 residents and a local economy based largely on irrigated agriculture.

About 80% of residents in the larger Imperial Valley, straddling both sides of the border, are Hispanic, with many considered bi-national. An estimated 265,000 U.S. citizens and Mexicans with American "green cards" conferring permanent-residency status, live in Baja. Many are retirees. Imperial County has registered fewer than 800 known coronavirus infections and just 15 deaths to date. Baja California, by comparison, has reported 3,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths.

Two main medical centers in Baja's state capital - Mexicali Hospital General and IMSS Regional Hospital 30 - are both "saturated" by the outbreak, Mario Cervantes, head of relief services for the Red Cross of Mexicali, told Reuters. Some arriving ambulances have had to wait hours to deliver new patients, while others were turned away altogether, he said.

Baja health department officials said neither Mexicali hospital had exhausted its bed space, but Dr. Rafael Abril, president of the Mexicali College of Surgeons, told local news in April that half the IMSS hospital's doctors were infected with COVID-19, which could lead to staffing shortages. U.S. officials recently voiced concern a coronavirus outbreak in Mexico could send a wave of dual citizens over the border into the United States, putting extra strain on American hospitals.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 185

Assam reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 185, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Fifteen cases were reported tonight, all from quarantine centres, while 13 others were reported in the eve...

Amazon mayor warns of indigenous genocide as coronavirus spreads

The mayor of the largest city in the Amazon rainforest said the coronavirus pandemic is killing indigenous people and warned of a genocide if Brazils right-wing government fails to protect vulnerable tribes. So far 25 indigenous people have...

UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

The only two hospitals in Southern Californias rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, official...

Trump opens door to in-person G7 June meeting despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of Group of Seven leaders near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.I a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020